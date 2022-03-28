STEM-related Toys to Include in Your Child’s Easter Basket This Year 

April has arrived which means it’s time to pull out the food coloring, jelly beans and – of course– Easter baskets. If you’re looking to include gifts that will help your children learn while playing, here are three Modern Mom-approved recommendations.

Stella and the Dinos…Alive in Space!

This is the story of a little science-loving dino named Stella who saves all of the other dinos by building a rocketship for them to take into space. Stella displays great curiosity, bravery and kindness throughout her adventure. Learn more and purchase here.

Magnetic Tiles

These colorful magnetic blocks are perfect to help children learn shapes, colors and numbers while developing motor skills. These blocks are durable and have round edges to protect tiny fingers. Available for purchase here.

Science On-The-Go Lab Set

Inspired by the Netflix show, Ada Twist, Scientist, this portable lab contains goggles, test tubes, beakers and everything else your child will need for their experiments. Built to resemble Ada’s very own lab in the show, this on-the-go lab encourages exploration and scientific discovery. Available for purchase here.