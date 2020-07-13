Summer Sipper – Cantaloupe Cooler Recipe

Happy summer! Last week Joy and I came up with a great drink we call the Summer Sipper!!

This one is quite refreshing served ice cold. It is simply a cantaloupe melon mixed with sweet fresh mint. Melon is very hydrating, full of vitamins C and A and rich in antioxidants. They are very low in calories about 60 or so calories a cup and made up mostly of water. Choose melons that feel a bit heavy for its size and check for bruises. Keep them uncut in a cool dry place until ready to use.

Get creative and try different fruits, whatever your family prefers!!! Our Papa’s favorite fruit was melon and any kind was fine with him. Watermelon, casaba or honeydew melons would be a wonderful choice for this recipe too, oh the colors……just so beautiful! He would bring them home from our family grocery store. They were so big and beautiful back then and we remember the amazing scent!! Every time they are on the counter I can smell that sweet scent and it takes me back to him….OMG, what we wouldn’t do for just one more day with our Grandparents!



Cantaloupe Cooler

1 cantaloupe, cube

organic simple syrup, to taste, recipe follows* (optional)

1 cup coconut water, add more if desired

1 lime, juiced

mint leaves, garnish

watermelon balls, garnish

Organic Simple Syrup:

2 cups spring water

2 cups organic sugar

Place the water and sugar in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 2 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and the syrup slightly thickens, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature. Pour into a squeeze bottle, or glass jar, and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

** you do not need to sweeten with a simple syrup. Your guests can add a sweetener they prefer like organic honey, agave or stevia