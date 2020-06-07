Yummiest Spring Recipe Ever!

We love any excuse to incorporate marshmallows into our dessert. Add chocolate and peanut butter, pretend to make it healthy with some shredded wheat, embellish it so it’s super cute and colorful and voila: everything is edible AND it’s a totally fun family craft project. Here’s the recipe!

You Will Need (for 8-10 nests):

¼ cup butter,

4 cups mini marshmallows,

1 ½ cups chocolate chips (we used Guittard’s milk chocolate),

5 cups shredded wheat, crushed,

¼-½ teaspoon ground cinnamon (according to your preference),

wax paper and a

baking sheet.

Mix

In a large pot, melt butter and marshmallows over medium-low heat, stirring regularly. When the marshmallows begin to melt, add chocolate chips and continue stirring until all marshmallows and chocolate are melted and well blended. Remove pot from heat, stir in shredded wheat and cinnamon until it is thoroughly coated with your sticky mixture. Let set for 5 to 10 minutes.

Shape

Set out a sheet of wax paper on a baking sheet or large plate. Grab handfuls of your shredded wheat mixture and shape into nests. These can vary in shape and size – a perfect project for the kids to take part in. Just plan to wash your hands afterwards. When done, place baking sheet in refrigerator to set while you prepare your eggs.

Sugar Mommas’ Tip

Butter up your hands a little bit before shaping and they won’t stick so much.

You Will Need (for eggs):

¼ cup butter, ¾ cup peanut butter (we used Laura Scudder’s Old-Fashioned Smooth), 4 ounces cream cheese, 2 cups confectioner’s sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/8 teaspoon salt and wax paper

Mix

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix all ingredients until smooth and creamy. Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.

Shape

When ready, lay out a piece of wax paper on a baking sheet. Form egg shapes with your peanut butter mixture and lay out on wax paper. Enlist the kids to help. The eggs are much more interesting when they are not uniform and if everyone sneaks a few bites here and there, at least there’s protein in the snack!

You Will Need (for dip):

2 cups chocolate chips (we used 1 cup each of Guittard white and semi-sweet) and decorating Sugars and/or decoratifs.

Melt

Place one-half cup of chocolate in a medium size microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds on 30% power. Remove carefully (bowl may be hot). Stir chocolate. Repeat process until chocolate is melted.

Dip

Take your prepared peanut butter “eggs” and drop them in the bowl, one or two at a time, turning them with a spoon until fully coated and then remove with your spoon and place back on wax paper to cool. Let set 5 minutes before decorating (you don’t want to wait too long or the decorating sugars won’t adhere as easily).

Sprinkle

Sprinkle with your favorite Decorating Sugar or Decoratif. ? We like to use India Tree because their sugar crystals are big with bold colors. Check out their Spring line at www.indiatree.com.

Embellish

After your eggs are decorated, place the baking sheet in the refrigerator one hour (or longer) to set. Then arrange your eggs on various nests and embellish with jelly beans, Whopper eggs, or any other fun springtime treats.

Sugar Mommas’ Tip

Melt your chocolate in half cup increments so you don’t waste. Also, you don’t have to do all your eggs at once and may store your peanut butter mix overnight before completing your eggs.