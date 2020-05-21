Why Keto is the Perfect Diet for Busy Moms

What if there truly was a perfect diet designed for busy Moms that guarantee quick weight loss, fits easily into your schedule, and simplifies your life. Too good to be true? Read on to find out why Keto is increasingly the diet of choice for Moms whose lives are already pressed for time juggling children, work, activities, cooking, relationships, household responsibilities, friendships, and more.

This is because Keto simplifies your life, allowing you to lose weight without feeling hungry and increasing your energy, so even new moms (or moms of multiples) end the day without falling into the bed in utter exhaustion.

Here are a few top reasons more Moms are “going Keto” and loving it:

It’s Simple

The “rules” are simple. You cut out processed foods and lower the carbs in your diet to a minimal amount, eat moderate protein, and the majority of your diet comes from healthy fats. Because of its simplicity, you have a better chance of succeeding and making this a lasting lifestyle change for you and your family.

Fast, Healthy Weight Loss

Keto delivers the quickest, healthiest weight loss plan ever to get back your pre-Mom body, hands down. It will melt the pounds off very quickly and healthily, and you won’t starve yourself to do it. Most Moms have already tried this diet and that felt starved half the time, only to have disappointing results before giving up. Keto has the potential to be your last diet ever and become a sustainable lifestyle. Yo-yo dieting will be a thing of the past.

Hormonal Balance & Improved Moods

Keto has been proven to be highly effective in treating anxiety, depression, mood swings, and overall mental health. While your moods improve with Keto, so do your hormones as they come into a more balanced state, and women suffering from fibroids, endometriosis and PCOS also see great improvement.

Energy

One of the greatest benefits of Keto is the phenomenal energy it provides. Combine this with mental clarity and lack of brain fog that comes along with it, and it’s seriously like finding a hidden superpower. I can’t think of a Mom anywhere who wouldn’t welcome increased energy or improved brain function.

Mealtime Works for Everyone

You don’t have to prepare a different meal for your kids or your husband. Keto meals are easy to prepare and delicious with an array of satisfying foods to choose from to please any palate. This makes life easy peasy for everyone…especially you!

Quality & Quantity of Food

When enjoying the Keto diet, you eat plenty of food. The Keto mantra is Eat when hungry to satiety, and don’t worry about calories or eating too much. How freeing is that to no longer be controlled by food?

If you’re thinking that Keto sounds amazing and worth looking into, let’s talk about what a Keto diet can include. You’re still a busy Mom after all and need this to be realistic with plenty of foods to choose from, so you’re sure not to feel deprived.

The SKINNY on What to Eat on Keto

If you are ready to start feeling great, slimming down, and boosting your brain power, these Keto foods will do the trick.

Meat- Steak, chicken, lamb, sausage, bacon, hamburger, pepperoni, salami, deli meats.

Fish and seafood – Scallops, halibut, cod, shrimp, and salmon.

Eggs – Egg bites, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, omelets, deviled eggs, egg salad.

Natural fat, high-fat oils – Butter, avocado oil, olive oil, or coconut oil.

Vegetables growing above ground – Choose vegetables growing above ground, especially leafy greens. Cauliflower, cabbage, garlic, brussel sprouts, avocado, broccoli, asparagus, green beans, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, celery, and onions.

High-fat dairy – Butter, high-fat cheeses, sour cream, yogurt, cottage cheese, and heavy whipping cream.

Nuts – Nuts can be consumed raw or as a nut butter or a milk. Almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, coconut, walnuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.

Fruit –Strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries, lemons, and limes.

Spices –Spice to taste, just watch out for added sugar.

Drinks – Coffee, tea, water, sparkling water, and alcohol in moderation.

Once you get started, you’ll quickly fall in love with the weight loss, the foods, and the energy that is now yours in spades. Trust your body, and if you hit a stall, don’t give up. Talk to a Keto expert to help you customize and — above all — trust your body and keep going!