The Calories Burned Sitting in a Steam Sauna for 15 Minutes

Sweating the Pounds Off: How Much Weight Can You Lose During 15 Minutes in a Steam Sauna?

It’s every dieter’s dream to be able to lose weight without exercising. One recent fad is using steam saunas to sweat excess weight away without lifting a finger, which sounds too good to be true. Just how much weight can you lose by sitting in a sauna?

The Miraculous Sauna Experience

People have been using saunas for thousands of years, and there’s no question that they are relaxing. Sweating can be a healthy way to cleanse your body and even rejuvenate your skin. Your body also has to work harder to produce sweat, which does burn more calories. Some people have reported losing up to five pounds after a single sauna session, and athletes sometimes use them to help make weight before competitions.

Too Good To Be True?

If you weigh yourself before and after sitting in a sauna, you will probably see a noticeable difference on the scale. Unfortunately, that weight loss is almost entirely water weight. While it may seem miraculous in the short term, it doesn’t help with long-term weight loss and typically comes back as soon as you eat or drink something.

However, there is some additional benefit to sitting in a sauna, since your body is working to keep itself cool. An average 150-pound woman typically burns about 17 calories every 15 minutes while sitting quietly, such as when watching TV in her living room. Most women will burn about 1.5 times that, or 25.5 calories, during the same amount of time in a sauna. By comparison, that same woman would burn about 43 calories in 15 minutes of casual strolling on a flat sidewalk.

Sauna Safety Tips

While saunas are generally safe, there are potential risks. Dehydration is the biggest one, especially if you use a sauna after a workout. It can cause dizziness and headaches, and it can lead to serious health problems if you don’t hydrate promptly. Be sure to drink plenty of water before and after using the sauna.

Saunas are typically kept at about 190 degrees, so there is a risk of hyperthermia if you stay in too long. Experts recommend staying in for 15 to 20 minutes at a time, then taking a break. If you feel lightheaded or uncomfortable, leave sooner.

People who have underlying health issues, such as an irregular heartbeat or diabetes, may face greater risks from sauna use. If you have a chronic health issue or are pregnant, talk to your doctor before hitting the sauna.

Is Using A Sauna Worth It?

While sitting in a sauna isn’t going to melt the pounds away, it can be a helpful part of an overall weight loss and wellness program. Using the sauna as a reward after a workout can motivate you to hit the gym, and saunas do help lower blood pressure and promote cardiovascular health. Don’t expect miracles, but don’t be afraid to relax and soak up the heat.

Want to know the difference between a Sauna and a Steam Room? Watch the video below: