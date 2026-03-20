What the Bachelorette Cancellation Is Really Telling Us About Domestic Violence

The sudden axing of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season goes far beyond reality TV. Here’s what the headlines are missing.

If you were tuned into reality TV news last week, you already know: ABC pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette just three days before its scheduled March 22 premiere. For fans of the franchise, it was a shock. But for anyone paying close attention to what was happening behind the scenes, the cancellation was the least surprising part of the story.

What Happened

Paul, best known as the Utah TikTok star who popularized the “MomTok” community and starred in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, had been announced as the Bachelorette lead last September. ABC positioned her as the boost a struggling franchise needed. She had 6.1 million TikTok followers, a loyal fanbase, and a story viewers were already invested in.

What ABC may not have fully reckoned with was Paul’s complicated history with her former boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. In February 2023, police responded to a domestic violence call at Paul’s home. She was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child. One of the children in the home was struck during the altercation. Paul later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault; other charges were dismissed.

Fast forward to early 2026: reports surfaced of a new domestic assault investigation involving Paul and Mortensen, with police confirming that “allegations have been made in both directions.” Then, on March 19, video footage from the 2023 incident was published online, and ABC acted within hours. Disney’s statement was brief: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

If this story is hitting close to home for you, know that support is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Part That Should Concern Us

Here is where the conversation gets complicated, and where it matters most for the moms reading this.

Paul’s own spokesperson released a statement saying she has been “silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation” for years, and that she is “finally gaining the strength to face her accuser.” Whether you believe her account, Mortensen’s account, or recognize that the full truth is still emerging, one thing is undeniable: children were in the middle of it. Paul shares three kids from two relationships, and at least one of her children was present during the 2023 incident.

Domestic violence situations are rarely clean or one-directional. Research consistently shows that abuse in relationships often involves cycles of conflict, control, and escalation that are difficult to escape, and even harder to explain to the outside world. The fact that “allegations have been made in both directions,” as police noted, is not unusual in these situations. It is a pattern that experts in the field recognize well.

Hayat Bearat, director of Northeastern University’s Domestic Violence Institute, told reporters she found it “shocking” that ABC did not take action sooner, given what was already publicly known about Paul’s 2023 arrest before she was ever cast.

What This Means for the Franchise

This was not a minor stumble for ABC. A fully filmed season is estimated to cost around $2 million per episode to produce. Beyond the financial hit, the cancellation raises serious questions about the network’s vetting process. All Bachelor franchise leads undergo background checks and multiple rounds of interviews. Paul had existing felony-level charges on her record when she was cast. Former Bachelorette contestants and franchise alumni were vocal on social media, many pointing out that ABC’s thorough vetting process makes it very difficult to believe the network was unaware of her history.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay was direct in her response, saying publicly that she believes the franchise may be “over” after this. It is a sentiment many fans, and many industry insiders, are echoing.

If you are navigating a difficult relationship and are not sure what to do next, the loveisrespect helpline (1-866-331-9474) is specifically designed to help young people and parents recognize unhealthy relationship patterns.

Why We Are Talking About This

At ModernMom, we cover the full picture of what motherhood looks like, and that includes the hard conversations. Domestic violence affects roughly 1 in 4 women in the United States at some point in their lives. It happens in high-profile homes. It happens in quiet suburbs. It happens in families that look completely normal from the outside.

When a story like this plays out in public, it can feel voyeuristic to engage with it at all. But it also creates an opening. It gives us language to talk to our kids about what healthy relationships look like. It gives us permission to check in on the friend who seems to be in a hard season. And it reminds us that the people we admire on screen are navigating the same complicated, painful realities that many families deal with quietly every single day.

Taylor Frankie Paul built a following by being open. Whatever the full truth of this situation turns out to be, the conversation it has started is one worth having.

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help

You do not have to figure this out alone. These resources are free, confidential, and available right now:

National Domestic Violence Hotline | 1-800-799-7233 | thehotline.org | Text START to 88788

Free, confidential, 24/7 support for anyone experiencing domestic violence.

loveisrespect | 1-866-331-9474 | loveisrespect.org | Text LOVEIS to 22522

Specialized support for young adults and teens navigating unhealthy or abusive relationships.

Crisis Text Line | Text HOME to 741741 | crisistextline.org

Free, 24/7 text-based mental health support when you need to talk but cannot make a call.

WomensLaw.org | womenslaw.org

State-by-state legal information and email hotline for survivors navigating the legal system.

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