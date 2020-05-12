How to Lift Breasts Naturally

Sagging breasts can be the cause of age or pregnancy, or even from losing or gaining a large amount of weight in a short period. Many women feel that surgery is the only way they can achieve beautiful, firm breasts, but that’s not true. There are different natural methods to achieving this.

Step 1

Don’t fall for promises of the moon and stars. You’ll find companies that offer to give you the “secret” to naturally lifting your breasts. But there’s no magic pill, powder or cream that will instantly lift your breasts.

Step 2

Take preventive action. Wear the right bra. Visit a boutique and get fitted for your bras. Most women wear the wrong bra size and aren’t even aware of it. If you have a great-fitting bra, it will support the tissues of the breasts and keep them from sagging over time.

Step 3

Spend time exercising your pectoral muscles. As the muscles under your breasts become stronger and more toned, you’ll naturally lift the breasts and help them retain a more youthful appearance. Also, try push-ups and chin-ups. Stretch your arms out in front of you, holding weights. Pull your arms apart about a foot and then close the gap. Repeat this 10 times in one sitting. This will help as well. Both are great exercises that help lift the breasts naturally, increasing the muscular tone and definition. (See Resources below.)

Step 4

Try massage. Some massages help your breasts lift by increasing blood flow and stimulating the skin. This helps with elasticity and the natural lifting of the breast. Simply massage from the underside of your breast, upwards to the areola. Use small, gentle strokes, and massage for 5 minutes at a time. Repeat this twice a day, in the morning and at night. (See Resources below.)