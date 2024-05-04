3 Ingredient Oatmeal Walnut Cookies

Ya know when you just score? That’s the way we feel about these cookies. As moms and registered dietitians, these cookies seriously couldn’t be better. They are made with three, simple and healthy ingredients and are super fast to make. They feel like a treat, but they’re so healthy that they make a nourishing snack. And best of all? The kids will gobble them up and feel like they’re having a great treat, but they’re actually loading up on nutrients! Oh, and did we mention that they’re only 55 calories each? So they’re completely guilt-free! Woohoo!! 🙂

These cookies are so scrumptious–you’ll never believe there’s no sugar added and nothing artificial either –right up these twin registered dietitians’ sweet tooth alley! And we love that they don’t cause a sugar coma for us– or a sugar high for the kids (we all know those are bad news, especially when they’re followed by tantrums or mood swings afterward!).

And for us moms who have our waistlines in mind but still want to indulge– these cookies are great for taming a sweet tooth (it works like a charm for us and our clients)! The trick? By including natural sugars like those in fruits (that also come with fiber and health-promoting nutrients) you can really prevent your sweet tooth from getting the best of you. It really helps to fight cravings!

And if you want to feel even better about eating these cookies and serving them to your family, there are mega health benefits!

There’s really neat new information on walnuts! If you want to fight cancer, walnuts are great on that front! A study in Cancer Prevention Research found that eating walnuts may modify gut bacteria in mice to make the colon healthy, which in turn appears to offer protection against colon tumors. And very interestingly, the results show that walnuts may act as a probiotic, which is beneficial to colon health and may reduce colon tumor development.

Oatmeal is a great source of heart-healthy soluble fiber– and it’s never too young to create a healthy heart. Oatmeal also helps to fuel muscles and brains with wholesome, whole-grain carbohydrates.

Bananas— a fantastic source of energy revving carbohydrates, potassium to fight muscle cramps and phytonutrients to fight disease.

3 Ingredient Oatmeal Walnut Cookies



These truly are the easiest cookies that you’ve ever seen! They only take 10 minutes to cook and they’re a great breakfast or on-the-go snack. If you have ’em for breakfast, have two and team them up with protein like Greek yogurt or an omelet for real staying power.

Ingredients

1 cup quick rolled oats

2 VERY ripe bananas

½ cup crushed California walnuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° Mix all three ingredients together. Place 1 Tbsp of mixture on a greased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.

Makes approximately 14 cookies.

Each cookie has 55 calories, 2 g fat, 1 g protein, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 1 mg sodium

Enjoy!