Before You Tell Your Kids You’re Getting Divorced: A Divorce Lawyer’s 5-Step Guide

Divorce doesn’t ruin kids. Chaos does.

I’m a divorce lawyer. I’m also a divorced mom. And if there’s one thing I wish every parent understood before they ever said the words “we’re getting divorced,” it’s this: your children don’t need you to have a perfect divorce. They need the adults around them to build as much safety, stability and predictability as possible while their world changes shape.

The research is more reassuring than most parents realize. Roughly 75 to 80 percent of children whose parents divorce grow into well-adjusted adults with no lasting psychological or behavioral problems. What separates the kids who struggle from the kids who don’t is rarely the divorce itself. It’s sustained conflict between the parents and whether the children get pulled into the middle of it. Consistent routines, predictable schedules and warm, involved parenting from both sides are the strongest protective factors researchers have found.

Before You Tell Your Kids You’re Getting Divorced

Which means the work starts before you tell them. In my practice, I watch parents get so consumed by the enormous questions: who gets the house, what custody looks like, where everyone will live, that they miss the small things that actually make a child feel safe. So before you make the announcement, start here.

Get Informed First

One of the most common custody myths I hear is some version of “I’m the mom, so obviously the kids will stay with me,” or “we’ll just do 50/50.” Please don’t build your children’s future around something your sister, your neighbor or TikTok told you. Custody law varies by state, and every family’s facts are different.

Quietly understand your legal options before you make promises to your children — or threats to your spouse — that you may not be able to keep. Clarity is kindness. Get the facts first.

Know Their Daily Lives

Who is their pediatrician? What time is soccer practice? Which child needs the blue cup, and which one will absolutely lose it if you cut the sandwich wrong? Who’s struggling in math, when is picture day, and what is the bedtime routine?

This sounds almost ridiculously basic. It isn’t. If parenting responsibilities have historically fallen more heavily on one parent, this is the moment for both parents to learn the daily machinery of their children’s lives. Their family may be changing. Their childhood shouldn’t suddenly become unrecognizable.

Don’t Recruit Your Kids

Your child doesn’t need to know who cheated, who spent what, or why the other parent is impossible. No screenshots, no evidence, no closing argument. Your child is not your therapist, messenger, spy or best friend.

I know that’s hard when you’re hurt — I’ve been the mom going through a divorce, too. But this is where the research is least forgiving: children who report feeling “caught in the middle” between their parents show measurably worse emotional and behavioral outcomes than children in equally conflicted families who manage to stay out of it. Your kids should never have to choose between loving you and loving their other parent.

Make the Boring Plan

Where will backpacks live? Who handles pickup? Can the kids stay in the same activities? What happens with the dog — and how will they reach their other parent when they miss them?

Adults obsess over the big legal decisions. Children experience divorce through Tuesday night details.

Boring is beautiful here. Predictability tells a child’s nervous system: the grown-ups still have this.

Choose Your Divorce

You cannot control your spouse. I repeat: you cannot control your spouse. You can control whether you send the rage text, whether you argue at pickup, whether every disagreement becomes World War III, and whether your children grow up remembering two parents who hated each other more than they loved protecting their peace.

This doesn’t mean being a doormat. Boundaries matter and safety matters, and if abuse, coercive control or danger is present, your plan needs to look very different — that’s a conversation for a lawyer, not a co-parenting app. But in ordinary conflict, ask yourself one question before you act: will this make my child’s life calmer, or more chaotic?

The Part Nobody Tells You

I’ve lived divorce from both sides of the desk, and here is what I know. Your family can change shape without being destroyed. Your children can be okay. You can be okay. In one long-term British study, most people who experienced their parents’ divorce as children were indistinguishable from their peers by age 33.

But don’t wait until papers are filed and emotions are exploding to start protecting their stability. Prepare before you panic. Get informed, get organized, protect their peace — then take the next right step.

About the Author

Hannah Hembree Bell is a divorce attorney and a divorced mom. She is the founder of Hembree Bell Law and My Confident Divorce, where she guides parents through custody and separation with less collateral damage to their kids. She writes and speaks about protecting children’s stability during divorce.