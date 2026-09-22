Coparenting and Clothing Exchanges: How to Stop Clothes From Becoming a Battleground

Of all the issues I expected to deal with after divorce, clothing was not high on the list.

And yet coparenting and clothing exchanges became one of those small, irritating problems that somehow took up far more emotional space than they deserved.

If you share parenting time with an ex, you may already know the routine. Your child leaves your house wearing a favourite sweatshirt, a good pair of jeans or the winter coat you just bought. The next time you see them, they’re wearing something completely different.

The sweatshirt? Missing.

The jeans? Nobody knows.

The coat? Apparently living a new life in the back of someone else’s closet.

It sounds trivial until you repeatedly replace clothing you already bought.

Our Clothing Exchange System

My children spent approximately half their time with me and half with their father. We each kept a full wardrobe for them in our own homes, which helped considerably.

Theoretically, very little needed to travel back and forth.

But the children still had to wear something during exchanges.

With a parenting coordinator’s help, we created a fairly detailed system. When the children went to their father’s house, I included the clothing they were wearing in the regular email we exchanged. I also returned anything belonging to his house that had made its way to mine.

The agreement was simple:

Check the clothing when the children arrive.

Set aside anything belonging to the other household.

Return those items at the next exchange.

Note anything that is missing.

If something is still in the laundry, mention it and return it the next time.

Keep toys and other household items from travelling back and forth whenever possible.

On paper, it was a perfectly reasonable system.

In practice?

Not so much.

When Clothes Keep Disappearing

The problem wasn’t really the occasional missing sock. Children lose things. Clothes get left at school, shoved into backpacks and buried under beds.

The frustration came when clothing repeatedly failed to return.

Sometimes I would ask about an item several times and hear nothing. Months later, after one of the children had nearly outgrown it, the missing clothing would suddenly reappear.

For a long time, I allowed this to make me far angrier than it probably should have.

Eventually, I realized I couldn’t control what happened to the clothing once it left my house.

What I could control was how much money, time and emotional energy I invested in the problem.

So I changed my approach.

What Eventually Worked for Us

If you’re struggling with coparenting and clothing exchanges, these are some of the strategies that made the situation easier for me.

1. I stopped sending expensive clothing

Exchange days aren’t for brand-new outfits.

I was fortunate to receive good-quality hand-me-downs from friends and family, and I became a big fan of consignment and second-hand stores.

The children still wore perfectly nice clothing. I simply stopped sending anything I would be genuinely upset about losing.

That one decision removed a surprising amount of stress.

2. I kept easily identifiable basics

Socks and underwear can become particularly annoying because every household has a pile of nearly identical items.

I started buying specific styles for the children’s father’s house so they were easy to identify.

It wasn’t foolproof, but it made sorting significantly easier.

3. I described clothing clearly

Instead of writing “pink shirt,” I would write something like:

Pink long-sleeved shirt with dragonfly on the front.

The description wasn’t simply for my ex. It was for me.

Three weeks later, I might not remember what the missing pink shirt looked like either.

4. I labeled the important things

Coats, boots and other expensive seasonal items were worth labelling with the children’s names.

That helped with coparenting exchanges, but it also helped when something was forgotten at school, daycare or an activity.

I didn’t bother labelling every T-shirt or pair of jeans. The goal was to make life easier, not create another administrative job.

5. I created a return basket

When the children arrived home wearing clothing from their father’s house, they changed and those clothes went into one specific basket.

From there, I could wash them, bag them and return them at the next exchange.

It eliminated the frantic:

“Where is that shirt you were wearing when you came home last week?”

6. I kept communication boring

This may have been the most important change.

If clothing was missing, I asked about it matter-of-factly.

No accusations.

No commentary.

No argument about what had happened the previous six times.

Just: this item is missing; please return it if you find it.

And when everything came back?

I said thank you.

There are plenty of significant issues divorced parents may need to communicate about. A pair of jeans doesn’t need to become one of them.

7. I limited the number of reminders

At one point, I realized I could spend weeks chasing a $15 sweatshirt.

That wasn’t a particularly good return on investment.

So I created a limit for myself. I would send a reasonable number of reminders and then, unless the missing item was genuinely important or expensive, I would stop.

Sometimes letting go costs less than continuing the argument.

The Part I Didn’t Understand at First

There is another side to coparenting and clothing exchanges that I understand better now than I did when I first wrote about this problem.

Children notice the tension.

One reader once told me that, years later, her daughter explained how uncomfortable she had felt changing out of one parent’s clothes before going to the other parent’s house. She worried about leaving something behind because she knew missing clothing could cause another argument between her parents.

That stayed with me.

What feels like an organizational problem to adults can feel very different to a child.

No child should feel responsible for making sure Mom’s sweatshirt gets back to Mom or Dad’s jeans get back to Dad.

And they certainly shouldn’t feel that losing a sock might cause their parents to fight.

That doesn’t mean parents shouldn’t try to return one another’s belongings. Clothing is expensive, and expecting reasonable cooperation isn’t unreasonable.

But the system should serve the family.

The children shouldn’t be serving the system.

Should Each Parent Keep Separate Clothes?

When possible, I think having basic wardrobes in both homes makes life considerably easier.

The same goes for frequently used items.

You don’t necessarily need two of everything, especially when children are small, and equipment can be expensive. But the fewer essential things that have to travel between homes, the fewer opportunities there are for conflict.

For us, having separate wardrobes meant that the only clothing that really needed to cross households was whatever the children happened to be wearing.

That simplified things enormously.

Choose Your Battles

Clothing exchanges taught me something much bigger about coparenting.

Not every problem deserves the same amount of energy.

Some things will always be outside your control. An ex may not communicate the way you would like. Clothing may disappear. A favorite sweater may return three months later looking like it survived an expedition through the wilderness.

You can spend enormous amounts of energy trying to make another household operate the way yours does.

Or you can create systems that make your own life easier.

For me, that meant buying fewer expensive clothes for exchanges, keeping good records, returning things promptly, asking politely when something was missing and eventually learning when to stop asking.

The clothes weren’t really the important part.

Protecting my peace — and making sure my children weren’t caught in the middle of something so insignificant — was.

If you’re dealing with your own coparenting and clothing exchanges, create a simple system, keep communication neutral and remember the larger goal.

Sometimes the most successful coparenting strategy is deciding that a missing sweatshirt simply isn’t worth another fight.