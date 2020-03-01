Spinach Quinoa Casserole Recipe

If you’re like us, you’re always looking for new, healthy and delicious recipes that the whole family will love! Tammy’s daughters gobble this up. It’s the perfect comforting and satisfying food.

We love to play off foods our mom cooked when we were younger. One of our favorites was always a spinach noodle casserole. Although our mom did make a healthy version, we’ve tweaked it a bit to make it more our own and incorporate more food groups.

Ingredients

4 cups cooked quinoa

2 cups baby spinach, chopped

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup low-fat feta cheese

1 teaspoon mint

1 teaspoon dill

1 teaspoon parsley

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup reduced fat Parmesan cheese, finely grated

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium saucepan, cook the olive oil and the onions on medium heat until tender. Once tender, add the spinach and cook until the leaves are wilted. Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, mix quinoa, eggs, cheese and spices together. Fold in the spinach and onions.

Pour into a gratin bowl (or a bowl that can be put in the oven). Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.

Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes, or until Parmesan is browned and crispy. Enjoy!

Makes about 5 servings