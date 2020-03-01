Spinach Quinoa Casserole Recipe

If you’re like us, you’re always looking for new, healthy and delicious recipes that the whole family will love! Tammy’s daughters gobble this up. It’s the perfect comforting and satisfying food.
We love to play off foods our mom cooked when we were younger. One of our favorites was always a spinach noodle casserole. Although our mom did make a healthy version, we’ve tweaked it a bit to make it more our own and incorporate more food groups.
Ingredients
4 cups cooked quinoa
2 cups baby spinach, chopped
1/2 yellow onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup low-fat feta cheese
1 teaspoon dill
1 teaspoon parsley
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup reduced fat Parmesan cheese, finely grated
In a large bowl, mix quinoa, eggs, cheese and spices together. Fold in the spinach and onions.
Pour into a gratin bowl (or a bowl that can be put in the oven). Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.
Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes, or until Parmesan is browned and crispy. Enjoy!
Makes about 5 servings
Comments
Rachel Linder says
Added carrot and white beans for more protein and vegg
Catherine Wilson says
I prefer goat cheese over feta…lower salt with a huge ouch of taste.
Marcia Dryburgh says
that sounds so good !! just did an onion and red pepper with chopped spinach stir fry with a dash of oyster sauce and soy sauce/ corn starch for a bit of a different flavour. poured that over a bean and pea starch noodle that I found at the store. (oriental food section). veggie supper, was really good!
Wendy Seeley says
We will make this as I have most of the ingredients here already. It sounds so satisfying, delicious but most of all healthy. Thanks for sharing:)
James Robert Hannah says
I think I would like this recipe. Can I come over for supper?
Dale Raven says
Yummy
Lynda Thickett says
Sounds good!! Just need to know what quinoa is???
Liz Purkard-Ginter says
Yum I love spinach and all things green
Lynda Theriault says
Quinoa is a grain found at any grocery store with the rice, very healthy!
Lois Matalavage says
Is there any problem with making it the night before and bake the next day?
Olivia Natividad says
Sounds good, but I will add other veggies, zucchini and maybe some red and green bell peppers. Plan to try this for dinner tonight.