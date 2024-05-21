Fish Tacos in Pumpkin Seed Chipotle Sauce with Pan-Fried Avocado

Ever looking for delicious Mexican recipes? We always are and were thrilled to stumble upon this one. It’s to die for!

We’re huge fans of South of the Border flavors and we don’t need Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to whip up some yummy Mexican food. We’re always game :).

We adore the Mexican spices, and love salsa, corn, beans, tomatoes, squash and avocados–and hot peppers don’t scare us either! And these ingredients actually are the very ingredients that make Mexican food healthy! They pack Mexican meals with fiber, antioxidants, nutrients, and all of the veggies that keep calories in check.

We realize that if you’re like many of our clients, you avoid Mexican food because you think it’s always loaded with calories and fat. But not so! You just need to know a few tricks to keep your Mexican food lean.

The things to watch out for are the fried options, along with those chips that come before the meal and the full-fat cheese. So if you steer clear of the fried items and focus on the beans, veggies, poultry breast, corn and seafood, you can really have a meal that is nutritious and that won’t ruin your healthy eating plan. And if you want to add cheese, use a low-fat variety or use a very small amount of strong cheese like cotija since it just takes a little bit to get a lot of flavor.

When it comes to tortillas, in general, from a flavor and health perspective, we favor corn tortillas over flour ones. However, often, we find that they tend to crumble. We were thrilled when we recently stumbled across La Tortilla Factory’s Hand Made Style Corn Tortillas. They are delicious, healthy and are authentic. Plus, they are soft like a flour tortilla so they don’t crumble! Woohoo!

So, for just 90 calories, a gram of fat and 5 grams of protein, we are going to use these tortillas to make quick burritos with grilled chicken, veggies, salsa, avocado and low-fat cheese. And when we have a few minutes more? We’re making the fish tacos (see below). Mmmm…

Fish Tacos in Pumpkin Seed Chipotle Sauce with Pan-Fried Avocado

Ingredients (serves 4)

Directions

1. Lightly sprinkle a pinch of salt, ground pepper and chili powder on the fish fillet.

2. Preheat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a non-stick heavy sauté pan. Pan-fry the fish over medium-heat for about 1 minute on each side, or until the fish is cooked or turns opaque. Remove the fish from heat and set aside on a plate.

3. In the same pan, lightly sauté the poblano pepper for about 1-2 minutes and combine with the fish.

4. Meanwhile, combine the pumpkin seeds, stock, chipotle sauce, onion and cilantro, oregano, salt and pepper into the blender and blend until smooth.

5. Then, transfer the sauce mixture into a small saucepan and simmer the sauce for 10 minutes over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally.

6. Stir in the sauce with the fish and poblano pepper.

To serve, put a handful of fish, poblano pepper, avocado and lettuce onto a tortilla and fold into a taco.

Do you make Mexican food? If so, what do you make? Share with us and you’ll be entered to win the raffle for some scrumptious La Tortilla Factory Hand Made Style Corn Tortillas. They are available in White Corn, Yellow Corn and Chipotle varieties across the country.

* La Tortilla Factory was kind enough to send us samples of their Hand Made Style Corn Tortillas and that’s when the love affair began.