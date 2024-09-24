Top Movies Streaming on Paramount+ Now
3 mins read

As the fall and winter seasons roll in, there’s nothing better than cozying up indoors with some great films. Paramount+ offers an impressive lineup of streaming content, from nostalgic classics to new releases that will entertain the whole family. Here’s a look at some of the top movies streaming on Paramount+ right now, with direct links to make watching even easier.

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

If you haven’t caught the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick yet, now’s the perfect time. This high-flying sequel to the 1986 classic brings Tom Cruise back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, along with thrilling aerial action scenes and a nostalgic nod to the original.

 

2. The Lost City (2022)

Looking for a mix of action, adventure, and comedy? The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist who gets swept up in a real-life jungle adventure with Channing Tatum. This is a fun, light-hearted film perfect for family movie night or a solo watch.

 

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

For the little ones, Paw Patrol: The Movie offers fun, action-packed entertainment featuring their favorite animated rescue pups. It’s a great way to keep the kids entertained while snuggled under blankets on chilly days.

 

4. Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

Bring a childhood classic to life with Clifford the Big Red Dog. This live-action/animated hybrid film tells the heartwarming story of a young girl and her giant, lovable dog. Perfect for a family-friendly movie marathon.

 

5. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

For action lovers, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a must-watch. Starring Tom Cruise, this fast-paced film will keep you on the edge of your seat with high-stakes missions, daring stunts, and non-stop suspense.

6. A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Looking for something a bit more thrilling? A Quiet Place Part II is an intense, post-apocalyptic thriller where sound equals danger. Follow the Abbott family as they continue to survive in a world where even the slightest noise can lead to disaster.

7. IF (2024)

In this magical family adventure, a girl discovers she has the ability to see everyone’s imaginary friends. She embarks on a heartwarming journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. Starring Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, and Steve Carell, IF is an enchanting film for all ages.

8. Grease (1978)

Looking for a classic musical to lift your spirits? Grease remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Sing along to your favorite tunes while staying warm and cozy this fall and winter.

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a great pick for both kids and adults alike, featuring fast-paced fun with everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog. With the voice of Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik, it’s a fun, entertaining movie for the whole family.

10. Transformers (2023)

If you’re into sci-fi action, Transformers is an excellent choice. Watch as Shia LaBeouf teams up with alien robots to save the world in this high-energy film filled with explosions and epic battles.

 

This fall and winter, Paramount+ has you covered with exciting options for every mood and occasion. Whether you’re in the mood for action, adventure, or family-friendly fun, these movies will make your time indoors more enjoyable. So grab your blanket, settle in, and stream away!

