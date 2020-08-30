Would you believe that September is self-improvement month?

Yup, it’s supposed to be a time for us moms who are juggling work and home life, a pandemic, civil unrest, and a political election to also improve our mind, body and character.

No big deal, right? You have time for that!

I don’t know about you, but in March I was much more hopeful and believed as long as I took all these uncomfortable challenges a day at a time, I’d be okay. But after checking in again with myself this month, I’m much more frustrated and concerned for the future. It’s hard for me to remain hopeful, as I don’t know what outcome to hope for. That’s the fast track to depression, and I’m trying to avoid that at all costs.

For self-improvement month, I’m going to find a way to leverage the ambiguity. I may not know what the outcome will be, but I can use this time to discover things about myself which will help me prepare for the unknown. I plan on asking myself the following questions and I encourage you to do the same:

When do you feel most like yourself?

Describe your perfect day: Why is it your perfect day?

Describe your dream self: What is holding you back from becoming that self?

Look up at the clouds, how do they make you feel?

What is your greatest strength? Why?

How can you declutter your life, physically and mentally, to make it more enjoyable?

What drains your energy? Why do you think that this?

What are your dreams? Why?

Why do your fears hold you back?

What will you do today to work towards the life you want?

What excites you in life? Why?

What do you want less of in your life? Why?

Do you think you’re not worthy? Why?

How do you want to present yourself to others?

What does happiness mean to you?

What are your proudest moments?

Does your space reflect who you are? Why?

Who do you wish to be like? Why? What is it about them, that makes you want to be like them?

How can express gratitude towards those around you?

Paul Samuelson once said good questions outrank easy answers. Let’s leverage the ambiguity together and ask ourselves good questions. Also, take a moment to read through some of the articles written by our mom contributors. Many of them were created to help you discover things about yourself to help you prepare for the unknown too.

Have a great month, and stay safe!

-Christine