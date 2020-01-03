Perfect for Winter – Pepper Steak Recipe

I can think of no other dish that says warm, hearty and winter health more than Pepper Steak.

I can remember being a small child, and my mom would make this dish quite often. I loved it every time and now my kids feel the same way. Thanks Mom for this staple recipe that I just can’t get enough of still to this day.

Pepper Steak

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs beef top round steak or flank steak (I use flank)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium onion, sliced thin

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken broth

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon heavy cream

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon butter

1 red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 green bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

2 whole tomatoes, petite diced

2 celery stalks, diced

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/3 cup cold water

Directions

Slice the beef into strips on an angle- about 2- 3 inches (it might help if the beef is slightly frozen to slice easier).

In a large skillet heat olive oil and add the peppers and the onion and sauté for about 5 minutes or until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the garlic and celery and continue to sauté for another 2 minutes on medium heat.

Remove from skillet and set aside. Add beef and cook until brown… a little caramelization is ok on the beef. Remove and set aside.

Add chicken broth, soy sauce, pepper, peppercorns, Worcestershire, butter and heavy cream and make sure to scrape up all the goodies from the bottom of the pan. Cook for about 5 minutes and add beef and pepper mixture. Cover and cook for about 15-20 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine the cornstarch with the water and stir into the pan stirring until the sauce thickens… should a take minute or two.

Serve over butter rice… spooning the sauce over the top.

YUM YUM YUM!