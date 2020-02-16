Eggplant Parmesan Recipe [Vegan]

Eggplant is a vegetable I don’t buy all that often. Once in while I feel inspired to pick produce I don’t normally eat to get more varied nutrients. One of my favorite ways to eat eggplant is grilled with just a little bit of olive oil, salt and pepper.However, sometimes I’m in the mood for something hardier and a little more special. This eggplant parm is perfect for Sunday dinner. On the weekends I am up for trying new things and spending more time in the kitchen. I hope you enjoy!

Ingredients

1 eggplant, peeled and sliced into approximately 8 rounds

Sea salt

1 cup dairy-free mozzarella shreds (I used Daiya Mozzarella Style Shreds) – for the toppping

Wet Batter

1 cup almond milk

¾ cup flour (I used brown rice flour)

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. oregano, fresh roughly chopped

1 Tbsp. parsley, fresh roughly chopped

1 Tbsp. basil, fresh roughly chopped

Dry Batter

2 cups panko Japanese style breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp. Flaxseed meal

2 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

1/8 tsp. sea salt

1/8 tsp. white pepper

Sauce

1 jar of your favorite marinara sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. white pepper

Directions

Sprinkle the eggplant rounds with sea salt and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare wet and dry batters. For the wet batter, in a medium bowl whisk together almond milk, flour, vinegar, oregano, parsley, basil, salt, and pepper.

In another medium size bowl or dish make the dry batter by stirring together breadcrumbs, flaxseed meal, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with a silpat to prevent sticking, if desired.

When the eggplant is ready wipe off salt and moisture.

Dip eggplant rounds into wet batter, then into the dry batter coating well.

Place eggplant onto the baking sheet.

Cook eggplant for 15 minutes, flipping half way through.

While the eggplant is cooking make your sauce in a medium saucepan over medium heat by combining the jar of marinara sauce, minced garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Stir and allow to warm.

When the eggplant is done cooking, remove from oven and set the oven to broil.

Place half of the sauce on the bottom of a baking dish.

Lay eggplant rounds in the baking dish and spread the remaining sauce over the eggplant.

Sprinkle each slice of eggplant with approximately 2 Tbsp. of the dairy-free cheese alternative.

Broil for approximately 5 minutes until cheese is melted (tip – watch closely as it can start to burn quickly at such a high temperature.)

Serve with your favorite pasta, or great with a salad for a lighter version.

