Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

One of the side dishes that I look forward to most on the Thanksgiving Day dinner table is stuffing! Corn bread, seasoned, mushroom, andouille sausage, southwest style, cajun… seriously, I could pull a Forrest Gump here and and name a million and one different kind’s of stuffing that I love. But my no-fail, delicious, easy, and I’m always coming back for second’s recipe for Cranberry Stuffing has got to be the family’s (and my) favorite! This recipe has everything rolled into one! It’s vibrant! It’s colorful! It’s all things autumn! It’s got cranberry, mushrooms, celery, onion. It’s got stuffing… it’s got it all! And it’s Thanksgiving after all, so let’s not skimp on the good stuff. Cranberry Stuffing Recipe Ingredients 1 small onion, diced

1 cup of diced mushrooms

3-4 stalks of celery, diced

1 stick of butter

1 package of seasoned stuffing (I use Mrs. Cubbison’s)

1-2 cups chicken broth or water (per box instructions)

1 package of fresh cranberries (may use canned if fresh unavailable)

Fresh thyme Directions

Melt butter and add the onion and celery. Allow to sweat and turn translucent. Add mushrooms and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes on medium high heat.

Add the fresh cranberries. Don’t worry about the cranberries cooking down too much… you’re not looking for them to turn to mush just yet! They’ll cook down once they’re in the stuffing. Just give them about 3 to 4 minutes to cook.

Now add the stuffing mix straight outta the box. Any brand that you happen to like. I usually use seasoned stuffing mix… just adds more flavor. Add broth and combine thoroughly.

Transfer mixture into a Pyrex or baking pan that has been coated with non stick spray or butter. Sprinkle the top with some of the fresh thyme and bake in the oven covered on 375 degrees for about 30 minutes. During the last 5 minutes, remove the cover and allow the top to become golden brown.

Happy Thanksgiving!