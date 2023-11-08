Broccoli Stem and Leek Greens Soup

When the cold winds blow and the days grow short, there is nothing quite like a bowl of homemade soup to warm you up. And believe it or not, you can stir up something special with the bits you often forget – broccoli stems and leek greens! These sturdy stalks might not be as popular as the flowery tops, but they are just as tasty.

Nandor Barta, an experienced vegan recipe developer, shares with you this easy broccoli stem soup. He is all about cooking with real ingredients, the kind that grows in the ground, not made in factories. This soup is a way of saying that every part of our veggies deserves a chance to shine. It is not just good eating; it is smart, too, because using the whole veggie means nothing goes to waste. So, let’s get chopping and show those stems some love!

Serving: 4

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

10 oz / 290 g Broccoli stem

13 oz / 370 g Leek greens

7 oz / 200 g Potatoes

3 cup Vegetable broth

3 cloves Garlic

2 Tbsp Vegetable oil

1/4 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp Black pepper

Instructions:

Wash the broccoli stem then cut off the dry end. Now, chop them into smaller pieces. The stem cooks longer than florets so the smaller you chop the less will be your cooking time. Wash and slice the leek greens. Wash, peel, and chop potatoes. Same or slightly larger than the chopped broccoli stems. Peel and mince garlic cloves. Take a stockpot or an enameled Dutch oven and add the leek slices with the oil. Stir and saute them for 5 minutes. Add minced garlic and cook for a minute. Add chopped broccoli, potatoes, salt, and black pepper. Stir until combined. Add vegetable broth. Stir well and cook the soup on medium heat until broccoli stems and potatoes are all tender. It should take about 15-20 minutes. When the soup is ready, transfer it to a high-powered blender. If your appliance cannot tolerate hot liquid, wait for the soup to cool, then blend it thoroughly. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add chili flakes if you like spicy soups. Serve it with croutons, seeds, or crusty bread.

Nandor Barta is an experienced food writer, recipe developer, and content creator behind the vegan food blog My Pure Plants. He co-authored two cookbooks titled Express Vegan Cooking and Vegan Winter on a Budget. He believes in the importance of cooking from scratch and avoiding processed and artificial foods, making each meal an opportunity to nourish both the body and the soul.