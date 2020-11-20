Brooke Burke’s Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe

Are you in charge of cooking the turkey this Thanksgiving? If so, you HAVE to try this family recipe for a super delicious, juicy, moist turkey.

The secret ingredient is Dry Brine. You need to plan ahead three days, so keep this in mind when prepping.

Ingredients

Olive oil

Dry brine (I use this one from Williams-Sonoma)

Turkey

Chopped Garlic

1 Whole Onion, Chopped

Directions

Three days before Thanksgiving, rub turkey with a little olive oil and then the dry brine.

Cover with plastic wrap and put it in a cooler on ice. Yep, get a big ice chest, put that turkey in, surround it with ice and let it marinade for 3 days.

On the day of, unwrap the turkey and give it a quick rinse, because the brine is super salty.

Stuff the cavity with chopped garlic and onion. I also sprinkle some onion pieces around the turkey.

Pour on some olive oil and massage it into the turkey skin. Cover with tin foil.

Then, simply bake it in the oven like you typically would. (About 4 hours at 350 degrees, basting as you go)

And, presto, the most delicious, incredibly tasty and moist turkey dinner!

