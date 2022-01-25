Breaking the Cycle of Alcoholism

MARCI HOPKINS is an award-winning TV Personality; host, show creator and executive producer of “Wake Up with Marci.” When Marci’s not hosting her show, the mother-of-two devotes much of her time to giving back to her community. She supports the Kumali Organization for orphans in Uganda, Africa, Ambassador of Survivor Corps, helping to match Covid-19 survivors with those that are sick and assisting in finding an immunization, and is on the board of the YWCA, dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Marci has been voted Media Mompreneur of the Year, by New Jersey Family Magazine, and featured on CBS New York; PEOPLE en Espanol; Latina Magazine; 201 Magazine; News 12 NJ; 201 Magazine, New Jersey Family Magazine, The Bergen Record, BOLD Global and other leading outlets. A native of Texas, Marci started her career at Fox Cable Group, where she served in multiple roles and quickly climbed the corporate ladder, ultimately becoming the Director of On-Air Promotions for FX Network in Los angeles. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
