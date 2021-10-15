Halloween Recipes: Deviled Eyeballs (Eggs)

Planning to throw a Halloween bash this year? If you need a spook-tacular appetizer to serve at your party, look no further. Try these devilish eggs – they look great and taste even better!

Creepy Eyeball Eggs

Ingredients

6 eggs

2 Tbs. Chopped pimentos

Green olives

1 Tsp. Tabasco or any hot sauce you like

2 Tbs. Light mayonnaise

1 Tsp. Dijon mustard

Pinch of salt and white pepper

Directions

Hard-boil the eggs and cut them in half. Remove the yolks carefully and reserve in a bowl. Add the tabasco, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to the bowl of yolks.

Combine well and mash with a fork until it makes a smooth creamy paste.

Scoop into a piping bag (Tip for moms on a budget: I cut the tip off the bottom corner of a Ziploc bag and use that as a piping bag… works just the same!)

Place the mixture in the refrigerator for up to one hour to allow to set and come together a bit. Once you remove it from the fridge, pipe into the egg white halves and top with a sliced green olive with a pimento (Spanish olive) in it

Tada! They look just like creepy little eyeballs and are oh so tasty!!! Happy Halloween!