How Long Can You Refrigerate Fresh Lemon Juice?

The sharp, bright, acidic flavor of freshly squeezed lemon juice is ideal for any number of summertime recipes. Even the scent that this juice carries recalls the carefree days of a childhood filled with lemonade, cakes, and cookies. If you love lemons and want to keep a steady supply of fresh juice on hand, you can feel free to do so. This great-tasting product lasts for several days in the refrigerator and you can keep it frozen for months.

Shelf Life Of Fresh Lemon Juice

The flavor compounds found in lemon juice begin breaking down within minutes of being squeezed from a lemon. However, you can enjoy fresh lemon juice for a few days in drinks, such as lemonade. The juice is also good to cook with for up to 14 days after squeezing. If sediment begins to settle in the juice, you can give the container a good shake before pouring to re-integrate it. After two weeks, the juice starts tasting less bright and tangy and more bitter and off. It’s still food-safe but may not taste very good.

Freezing Fresh Lemon Juice

If you have squeezed a lot of lemons and have more juice than you can use, freeze it to keep it usable for longer. Lemon juice that is properly packaged keeps its flavor for between 4 to 6 months in the freezer. Packaging your juice for long-term storage is a simple process:

1. Pour the excess lemon juice into clean, empty ice cube trays.

2. Place the trays into the freezer and leave until the lemon juice is frozen solid.

3. Remove the ice cube trays and break the lemon juice cubes into heavy-duty freezer bags.

4. Keep the freezer bags in the freezer and pull out lemon juice cubes as needed.

To get the best flavor from your frozen lemon juice, put it in the refrigerator to thaw overnight. If you put it in the microwave to thaw, the heating process could destroy the flavor.

Squeezing Fresh Lemons

Juicing a lemon is easy, but you will get more from each fruit if you prepare them properly before you squeeze it.

1. Warm the lemons before juicing in a bowl of hot water.

2. Roll each lemon on the counter, using the pressure of your hand to help break up the cell walls inside and release more juice.

3. Cut each lemon in half and squeeze it.

Fresh Lemon Juice and homemade cleaning supplies. Watch the video below to find out more: