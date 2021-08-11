Peach, Radicchio and Quinoa Salad Recipe

Today, I have such a special treat to share with you! A recipe from Bob’s Red Mill Everyday Gluten-Free cookbook.

My family lives a gluten-free lifestyle most of the time. The reason sharing this beautiful and healthy recipe is so exciting to me is because I personally use and love many of Bob’s Red Mill products.

I hope you give this recipe a try, and that you enjoy every delicious bite!

With so much love,

Wendy Irene

Peach, Radicchio and Quinoa Salad, page 150

The bold colors of this orange, purple and green salad are only outmatched by the dazzling combination of sweet, bitter and fresh. It’s grand summer fare.

Makes 6 side-dish servings

Ingredients:

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 45 mL

1 1⁄2 tbsp sherry vinegar 22 mL

1⁄2 tsp Dijon mustard 2 mL

Fine sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

2 cups cooked quinoa (see page 15), cooled 500 mL

2 large firm-ripe peaches, peeled and diced

1 head radicchio, coarsely chopped

1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf (Italian) parsley 250 mL

1⁄4 cup chopped toasted walnuts 60 mL

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar and mustard. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

2. In a large bowl, combine quinoa, peaches, radicchio and parsley. Add dressing and gently toss to coat. Sprinkle with walnuts.

Tips

Cooked amaranth, millet, brown rice or sorghum, cooled, can be used in place of the quinoa.

When peaches are not in season, use two 10-oz (284 mL) cans of mandarin oranges, drained and coarsely chopped, in their place.

Chopped toasted pecans or roughly chopped toasted green pumpkin seeds (pepitas) or sunflower seeds can be used in place of the walnuts.

Courtesy of Bob’s Red Mill Everyday Gluten-Free Cookbook by Camilla V Saulsbury, 2015 © www.robertrose.ca

Reprinted with publisher permission.