What Can I Use as an Egg Substitute When Baking Corn Bread?

A lot of people like to say that baking is a science, but it does not always have to be completely exact. You do have to be a little careful when switching ingredients, but it is possible to make substitutes when following a cornbread recipe. It can be a little tricky to find a good egg substitute for cornbread, but there are a few key ingredients that will work. Whether you are trying to create a vegan recipe or you just forget to pick up eggs at the grocery store, there are many excellent substitutes available for eggs.

What to Look for in an Egg Substitute

When you are choosing your egg substitute, it is important to take into account the role of eggs in your recipe. Some recipes use eggs as a binding agent because the proteins and fats help to mix ingredients together. Another common use for eggs is creating fluffy baked goods because their proteins can trap air in dough. Egg yolks are rich in fat, which helps to transmit flavor, so they can be a generally tasty addition, and they are also used as a moistening ingredient in many recipes. Depending on what the purpose of egg is in your recipe, one type of substitute may be more effective than another. Corn bread generally uses eggs for binding, airiness, flavor, and moisture, so you need to look for substitutes that fulfill all these purposes.

Commercial Egg Substitutes

These are generally a great all purpose substitute for eggs, but keep in mind that some types may include some egg whites, making them unsuitable for those with an allergy or moral opposition to eggs. Keep in mind that the gelling ingredients in egg substitutes can slightly dry out or harden your cornbread. You can normally fix this by adding a tablespoon or two of melted butter to your recipe.

Flax Seed

Flax seed is a fantastic vegan egg alternative that mimics many of the binding properties of egg. For each egg that a cornbread recipe calls for, grind up two tablespoons of flax seed, dissolve it into three tablespoons of water, and let it sit until slightly thickened, about three minutes. However, flax seed does not help items to rise, so you might need about some extra leavener in your cornbread mixture. Generally, about ¼ teaspoon of baking powder is enough.

Pureed Fruits

An equal amount of pureed apple, pumpkin, banana, or avocado provides all the rich flavor and moisture of an egg. Though these make a nice moist texture, they do add the distinctive fruit flavor to the cornbread. Therefore, they usually work better in recipes for a very rich, sweet cornbread. Just like flaxseed, you will need to add some extra baking powder to make your cornbread fluffy enough when using this egg substitute.

Mayonnaise, Greek Yogurt, or Sour Cream

Though none of these options are vegan, they are still great egg substitutes. All of these items are loaded with yogurt and fat, and their flavor does not really change the flavor of your cornbread at all. Generally, about three tablespoons of one of these items work just as well as an egg, but you may need a pinch of extra baking powder for extra lift in your cornbread.

