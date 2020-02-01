Baking brings me so much joy! I love everything from brainstorming ideas to creating, the process itself, and the end result. Baking is a great way to immerse yourself in the moment- the smells, the taste, the sweet moments shared with excited little helpers when you are lucky to have them by your side! :)Embracing a new healthier way of eating has brought out the inner baker in me, and I couldn’t be happier about it! Frequently I am searching for new ways to make great treats meant to be shared by family and friends in a heart healthy way. After all, I’m all about heart.

Here is my latest creation:

Heart Healthy Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookies

(*note- this is a vegan friendly recipe)

Ingredients:

½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

½ cup oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 Tablespoons water

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup unsweetened cinnamon apple sauce

¼ cup carob chips (or chocolate chips)

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350F In a medium bowl mix flour, oats, baking powder and salt.

In a small bowl add water, vanilla, and apple sauce. Whisk together. Add brown and white sugar to apple sauce mixture. Whisk until well combined.

Make a well in the center of flour mixture. Add apple sauce mixture to the center and stir together until combined. Stir in carob chips.

On a cookie sheet (lined with a silpat if you have one) drop by the rounded tablespoon.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned around edges.

Yield: approx 12 cookies

Please enjoy! And remember- share them with a hug!