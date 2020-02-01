Baking brings me so much joy! I love everything from brainstorming ideas to creating, the process itself, and the end result. Baking is a great way to immerse yourself in the moment- the smells, the taste, the sweet moments shared with excited little helpers when you are lucky to have them by your side! :)Embracing a new healthier way of eating has brought out the inner baker in me, and I couldn’t be happier about it! Frequently I am searching for new ways to make great treats meant to be shared by family and friends in a heart healthy way. After all, I’m all about heart.
Here is my latest creation:
Heart Healthy Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cookies
(*note- this is a vegan friendly recipe)
Ingredients:
- ½ cup unbleached all-purpose flour
- ½ cup oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 2 Tablespoons water
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup unsweetened cinnamon apple sauce
- ¼ cup carob chips (or chocolate chips)
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 350F In a medium bowl mix flour, oats, baking powder and salt.
In a small bowl add water, vanilla, and apple sauce. Whisk together. Add brown and white sugar to apple sauce mixture. Whisk until well combined.
Make a well in the center of flour mixture. Add apple sauce mixture to the center and stir together until combined. Stir in carob chips.
On a cookie sheet (lined with a silpat if you have one) drop by the rounded tablespoon.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned around edges.
Yield: approx 12 cookies
Please enjoy! And remember- share them with a hug!
