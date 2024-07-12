Almost-Instant Chicken Fajitas

This dish uses one of the greatest ‘cheats’ available to us mamas: a store-bought rotisserie chicken. I pick a rotisserie up at least once a week (because I know it will come in handy for instant dinner somewhere), and I always ‘re-create’ it somehow – like with these chicken fajitas, for example.

Simple.

Flavorful.

Fragrant.

Deconstructable, which means everyone can prepare theirs just the way they want it.

And, most importantly: FAST.

Enjoy… and come back and tell me after you try them at home. (I bet they’ll become one of your favorite family go-tos.)

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients – serves 5 (with 2-3 corn tortilla-sized fajitas each)

1 rotisserie chicken, breast and thigh meat removed and rough chopped (save the rest of the chicken for soup!)

2-3 large bell peppers, variety of colors – cut into thin strips

1 onion, sliced into thin strips

1/4 cup chicken stock (or water)

Zest from 1 lime

Juice from 1/2 a lime

Corn tortillas

Fajita seasoning:

1 TBSP cornstarch

1 TBSP garlic powder

1 TBSP ground cumin

1 TBSP chili powder

1 TBSP paprika

1.5 tsp sea salt

1 tsp oregano

Directions

Heat large skillet and add enough olive oil (or canola oil) to coat the bottom of the pan. When oil begins to smoke, add in bell peppers and onions. Saute for a minute or so, then cover and saute for 3-4 minutes on medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.

Add in chopped chicken, chicken stock, and sprinkle fajita mix over entire pan. Stir everything to coat evenly; add lime zest and the juice from 1/2 the lime. Recover and allow to cook on medium high heat for two minutes so flavors can meld together. Uncover, stir again, turn off heat, and prepare your tortillas.

Heat up a griddle (or flat pan of some sort) to warm tortillas. After you flip the tortillas to warm the flip side, sprinkle some grated cheddar cheese and top with warm chicken fajita mix. Top with fresh cilantro, salsa, sliced avocado, and sour cream.