Spring Green Parsley Pesto Pasta Salad

This light and delicious spring inspired pasta dish is the perfect thing to bring to a picnic in the park or an outdoor BBQ – the fresh flavor of parsley along with the garlic is a delightful combination. (Tip: If possible, I highly recommend making this pasta dish the night before and storing it in the fridge to allow the flavors to fully develop.)

The Health Benefits of Parsley:

Parsley promotes healthy digestion, and may help prevent indigestion. Restaurants often include parsley as a garnish to freshen your breath, so save a sprig to chew on after your meal. Parsley is thought to be an anti-inflammatory, and can possibly help treat allergies, PMS and cramping. The chlorophyll, which is evident by the green color, helps rid your body of toxins. Parsley is also a good source of vitamins and minerals.

I hope you enjoy, my lovely friends!

Spring Green Pasta Salad

Inspired by Orzo With Peas and Parsley Pesto by Martha Rose Shulman

Yields: 6-8 servings

Parsley Pesto Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic

2 cups packed parsley

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

¼ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. white pepper

Additional ingredients:

500g (17.6 oz.) Pasta, I used Organic gemelli pasta

1 ½ cup frozen peas

1 ladle of cooking water (for the pesto)

Directions:

In a food processor or high speed blender, add the garlic, parsley, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper and blend to combine. Set aside.

Boil pasta according to package instructions until al dente (approximately 9 minutes).

When there is 5 minutes of cooking time left with the pasta, add the frozen peas.

Before straining pasta and peas, remove 1 ladle of cooking water and add it to the parsley pesto, stirring to combine.

Strain the pasta and peas, and then stir in the parsley pesto.

*Best if made the night before and stored in the fridge. Making it ahead of time allows the flavor of the parsley and garlic to really come through.

With love, gratitude, and lots of green goodness,

Wendy Irene